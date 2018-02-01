Board withdraws application for Banbury United ground

Banbury United supporters will be puzzled that the Board has withdrawn it’s application for the ground to be listed as an Asset of Community Value.

The club issued a statement on Wednesday which read: ‘The Board of directors of Banbury United have withdrawn the club’s application to Cherwell District Council for the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium to be listed as an Asset of Community Value.

‘This decision was made in discussion with our landlords, Warehouse REIT plc, managed by Tilstone, during which the provision of a new one-year lease of the ground for the club, from June 2018, was agreed. This is a similar arrangement to that which we held with our previous landlords.

‘The Board, of course, remains committed to ensuring the future of the club within the town. We are pleased that Tilstone continue to support the club in our current location whilst we work with Cherwell District Council in securing our new club grounds in conjunction with the Canalside regeneration project as a matter of priority.’