Board will expand on plans for future of ground and club

The Board of Banbury United is keen to expand the membership base of the Evo-Stik Southern League club.

So the club is holding an open forum in the clubhouse at 7.30pm on Monday, March 26. Board members will be present to answer any questions and update the position regarding the club’s ground.

In addition, the club will present plans for next season and how the Board, with the support and help of members, can ensure that it continues to develop and thrive.

The evening is open to members and non-members of Banbury United Community Football Club Ltd. There will be an opportunity for non-members to join on the night.

Meanwhile, Banbury United Women’s FC have teamed up with Banbury Martial Arts Centre.

Coach Anna Crane feels the link-up with the centre based in Thorpe Place in Banbury is benefitting the players.

She said: “We are delighted with the progress that our players have made at the weekly sessions and with the various activities put together by owner Stuart Davies and his staff at the Banbury Martial Arts Centre over the last few months.

“These sessions are in addition to the players’ normal weekly football training and are playing a key part in improving all their fitness levels which is being translated into results on the football field.

“Equally importantly, the players are having great fun which is demonstrated by the consistently high turnout of our players at the sessions.

“We are very much looking forward to working with centre for the rest of the season and into next season, as we strive for promotion to a higher level of football and to expand the women’s section.”