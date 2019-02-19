Bishops make their move on Saints

Brackley Town Saints are slipping down the UHLSport Hellenic League table.

The long-time leaders are down to fifth in the premier division following Saturday’s 4-0 thumping at Bishops Cleeve ahead of Saturday’s long trip to Lydney Town.

It was all Cleeve in the first half with Saints failing to register a single shot. Kevin Slack, Adam Mace and Brad Martin all saw powerful shots blocked or saved by Ali Worby from set-pieces.

But Cleeve finally took a deserved first half lead when excellent work from Harrison Iddles set up Slack who rifled a powerful first time shot into the far corner of the net.

Cleeve doubled their advantage just after the restart when Mace’s corner found the towering head of Martin and his looping header beat Worby.

The visitors enjoyed their best spell of the game and it took a decent save from keeper Lewis Clayton to deny Charlie Kille.

Iddles nearly capitalised on a defensive error but his shot hit the post before Cleeve increased their advantage. A long ball from Clayton found Joe Bates whose shot was saved by Worby but the ball ran free into the path off Jack Watts who lashed it home.

Cleeve rounded it off when a great cross-field ball by Mace found Ieaun Crowe who got the better of a defender and smashed the ball low into the bottom corner of the net.

The result saw Cleeve leap-frog Saints and Ascot United into third place with only a single point separating the next four sides behind leaders Brimscombe & Thrupp, who are six points clear.

And Adderbury Park’s promotion hopes suffered a setback when Division Two West leaders Moreton Rangers ran out 5-1 winners on Saturday.

Jamie Wyatt completed a hat-trick for Rangers with substitute Joseph Jarvis bagging a brace.