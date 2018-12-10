Bishops make a move to check Saints

UHLSport Hellenic League leaders Brackley Town Saints slipped to a rare defeat.

The premier division pacesetters lost 2-0 against Bishops Cleeve in Saturday’s clash.

The early stages were encouraging with both teams looking to play out from the back but Cleeve had the upper hand with Saints appearing to be unusually sluggish and struggling to find space in the middle third of the pitch. Ali Worby was forced into a good save from Aaron Drake who got a good head onto an in swinging corner.

But a minute later Cleeve took the lead from the penalty spot after Saints were caught square and Michael Ford found himself through one on one with Worby who tripped the striker as he toe ended the ball past him. Elliot Kennedy stepped up to calmly convert the penalty.

Saints finally created a clear-cut opening when a good break down the left saw Chris Jordan played in at the far post but the opportunity was snuffed out before he could get his shot away.

Jack Watts was denied by Worby while Ryan Knight and Jordan Godfrey both had shots but which did not trouble the keeper. Cleeve doubled their advantage just before the break when Watts raced away to beat Worby.

Saints started the second half with more intent. James Watts found space to get a good shot away that was just wide.

Charlie Kille had a good volley saved by the keeper and James Hammond scooped the ball narrowly over the bar. Hammond also shot over after excellent approach play by substitute Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Cleeve broke again late on and Kennedy went close with a clever ship shot. Knight exchanged passes with Hammond before shooting just wide. Saints battled gamely and Knight had a powerful shot saved while Watts saw his shot blocked by a defender and Kille was also thwarted by the keeper.