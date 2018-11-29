Belief is back says Ford as United show more resolve

Banbury United boss Mike Ford believes there is a new resolve about his squad.

The Puritans have come through arguably their worst run under Ford to go three games unbeaten in Evo-Stik League South.

There was a general feeling in the dressing room after Saturday’s game that we would not have been able to do that a few weeks ago Puritans boss Mike Ford

In those three premier division central games, Ford has seen his side twice come from behind to make their point and produce their best display of the season to take all three against AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Ford said: “There is more confidence in the squad now, the players know we’re all together in this. We’ve gone down the old route of training hard and then playing like that in games.

“Players are winning their individual battles on the training ground and on the pitch. They need to know that we have to be competitive in training and match days to keep getting results in this division.

“Going behind away from home in two games and still getting a point shows there are signs of us moving in the right direction. There are small shoots of recovery and we need to maintain this momentum.”