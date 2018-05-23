Barcelos and Odhiambo on way back to Puritans

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is starting to shape his squad for next season.

Two players are returning to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Felipe Barcelos is rejoining from Didcot Town and Eddie Odhiambo is coming back from Kidlington. Barcelos scored 18 goals in 33 appearances during his first spell with the Puritans before he joined Grantham Town that season.

It was a very difficult decision to release Tom [Winters] but, as always, it has been done with the club’s best interests at heart Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford has also added two new players to his squad, central defender Lee Henderson from Oxford City and full-back Jacob Whitmore, who played with Barwell last season after being released by Coventry City.

But two players leaving the club are winger Tom Winters, who has been released by Ford, and Elliot Sandy, who has decided to leave. Winters made 64 appearances for the Puritans and scored eight goals during his time at the club.

Ford said: “It was a very difficult decision to release Tom [Winters] but, as always, it has been done with the club’s best interests at heart. Tom has had a very distinguished career at the top end of non-league football and wherever he ends next season up they will be getting a top lad and excellent professional.”

See page 67.