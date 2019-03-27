Baker rises to the challenge to take Saints up to third

Brackley Town have moved up to third place in Vanarama National League North.

Saints won 2-0 at Hereford in Tuesday’s rearranged fixture as Kevin Wilkin’s side made it six wins on the spin.

Carl Baker’s superbly executed shot rifled in from 20 yards in the 18th minute was a goal to grace any game and put Saints in the driving seat. Hereford were always in the contest but rarely threatened Danny Lewis, only once in the 90 minutes bringing a save from the keeper.

The visitors meanwhile created a hat full of chances that they could not capitalise on and on another evening that might have cost them dear. Top scorer Lee Ndlovu scooped his effort over from Shep Murombedzi’s fine cross in a first half of few direct openings.

But in the second half Hereford’s goal led a charmed life as first Jimmy Armson passed up the chance to find the net, slipping in Matt Lowe who was somehow thwarted with the goal gaping. Ndlovu was twice kept out when well positioned, Ellis Myles’ effort was pushed away by the busy Matt Yates and two Shane Byrne free-kicks went close.

But the vital second goal finally came in the 75th minute, Myles’ excellent cross from the right was turned past Yates by defender Jak Hickman, effectively ending Hereford’s resistance.

A midweek away performance of character and resilience was Saints’ tenth win in 11 league games and the three points lifted the team that was tenth just before Christmas into third place.