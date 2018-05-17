Backing Saints to glory at Wembley

Wembley, here we come – that is the cry from Brackley Town supporters – ahead of the club’s biggest day.

The Saints are marching on to Wembley where they will be backed by well over 5,000 fans for Sunday’s Buildbase FA Trophy final against Bromley.

Whatever happens on Sunday, I have been assured by the chairman I won’t be sacked! Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

For manager Kevin Wilkin, it is a return to Wembley following on from the 2015 final in which his Wrexham side lost to North Ferriby United, who upset the odds that day. But now it is all about his Saints and whether they can pull of a shock victory against the Vanarama National League outfit.

Saints will be heading to Wembley on the back of play-off final setback but Wilkin will want his players to put that behind them on Sunday.

Wilkin said: “A Wembley appearance puts the club up there with the non-league elite. For a small town this marks a fine achievement for the club.

“Such opportunities do not come along often and I just hope that everyone around the club enjoys the day. Many players, managers and supporters never get this opportunity so it really is something special to look forward to.

“I was not fortunate enough to get anywhere close as a player but as a manager this will be my second trip to a Wembley final. I count myself incredibly lucky to get this opportunity again.

“The first occasion was as Wrexham boss and we lost to North Ferriby and I was out of a job the next day. Such is the life of a football manager and of course it felt harsh at the time.

“But, whatever happens on Sunday, I have been assured by the chairman I won’t be sacked!

See this week’s Banbury Guardian for full preview.