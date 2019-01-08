Attacking players making right call

Making the right decisions in the final third has been the key, says Banbury United boss Mike Ford.

The Puritans have several players all capable of creating and scoring goals. Earlier in the season, it wasn’t happening but that has all changed in recent games.

Banbury United's Harry Whitehead makes a clearance against Barwell. Photo: Steve Prouse

Ford said: “When we’re in the final third, they’re all good players and they made the right decisions against Barwell. Another week, those players might not make the right decisions and we wouldn’t score in those situations.

“We went through the gears and stayed in fourth gear for most of the second half on Saturday. We’ve got lots of attacking players in the team and they couldn’t cope with Amer Awadh in the second half but everyone contributed, you don’t get many games when you score six goals.

“Taking chances has been the key for us in recent games. I’m sure Steve Diggin would prefer to be on from the start but it was nice to have a proven goal scorer on the bench to chuck on. He took his goal well and he will come back into the team at some point.”