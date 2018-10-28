Armson’s ninth goal of campaign earns Saints a point

Brackley Town had to settle for a solitary point from Saturday’s Vanarama National League North trip to FC United of Manchester.

Saints fell behind for the fourth successive game to a goal from captain Mike Potts before Jimmy Armson’s ninth league goal set up an exciting final half hour in which the visitors had excellent chances to win it.

Saints started well threatening an early goal from Daniel Nti’s breakaway and Armson’s turn and shot but it was the home side that got the breakthrough. The visitors failed to clear a 30th minute corner allowing Potts, on his first appearance, to rifle his shot into the top corner to get the home supporters in good voice.

Clear chances were rare in a messy first period but that was to change after the break. Connor Franklin’s block denied Lewis Mansell and Lewis Thompson’s header brought a good save from Danny Lewis as Saints had defending to do.

Meanwhile, early second half substitutions bringing on Lee Ndlovu and Matt Lowe injected power, pace and urgency into the game as Saints sought the equalising goal.

Armson’s cross needed only a touch before Lowe’s determined dribbling won a free-kick close to the corner flag. It was Armson himself who found the clinical finish from Shane Byrne’s low free-kick giving Lloyd Allinson no chance for his ninth league goal of the campaign.

With half an hour remaining it seemed that a draw was the least likely outcome as both teams went for the win with Saints in the ascendency. United had late chances to claim the three points but only after Saints had passed up golden opportunities to take the lead.

Glenn Walker’s fine run set up Lowe closing in on goal but right-footed his shot found only the side-netting. In the closing stages, Armson hoisted a shot over the bar in another fine chance before Lowe’s mazy run created the best chance of the game for Armson who fired wide with the goal at his mercy.