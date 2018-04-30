Armson’s brace sets Saints up for play-off semi-final

Brackley Town put in an accomplished final day performance against a York City side who still had chance of reaching the play-offs.

Two second half goals from Jimmy Armson earned Saints a 2-0 victory to send them into Sunday’s Vanarama National League North play-off semi-final in good heart.

Boss Kevin Wilkin said: “It was a strong performance, it was good to get back on our game after Wednesday’s defeat and we played well today and deserved the win.”

Saints enjoyed the better of the first half with the 7-0 corner count telling the story. Armson, Shane Byrne, Aaron Williams and Glenn Walker all went close but York created the best chance of the half.

Connor Brown cut the ball inside for Sean Newton but City’s captain was off target when well placed.

Armson struck the first of his brace six minutes into the second period. Touched on by Aaron Williams, Armson hit his shot first time to give Adam Bartlett in York’s goal no chance.

The home side was close to extending the lead moments later when Armson’s shot struck the post and then Lee Ndlovu’s effort was blocked.

Substitute Jon Parkin had the ball in the net but fell foul of the referee in a decision City felt was harsh but Armson’s second goal in the 80th minute wrapped it up for Saints with another clinical strike. Shane Byrne and Lee Ndlovu worked the ball to Armson who found the corner of Bartlett’s goal.