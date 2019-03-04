Archer hits the target to give Sports a title setback

Ben Milner will be looking for his Easington Sports side to bounce back from their weekend setback.

Sports travel to Kidlington Development for tonight’s (Monday) UHLSport Hellenic League clash.

Sports go into the Division One West fixture on the back of Saturdays 1-0 defeat to Malmesbury Victoria, a result which cost them the chance to regain top spot.

In blustery conditions Sports found it hard to create chances against a very physical Wiltshire side that defended well, limiting Sports to just a handful of chances. Malmesbury started the better of the two sides and the warning signs were there virtually from the kick-off.

The visitors were able to beat the offside trap stretching defenders with early deliveries into the box. Malmesbury continued to play in a very direct way getting the ball into their big front two strikers as soon as possible and it was from that approach they took an early lead. The returning Joe White returning looked to be fouled as he attempted to claim a cross but within seconds the half cleared ball was played back into the box and Harrison Archer fired home through a crowd of players.

Sports responded well to going a goal down and the impressive Joe Coleman started to control the midfield and it was Sports turn to threaten. Dan Watkin had two great chances in quick succession, his diving header went straight to the keeper and then he could only hit the side-netting from a tight angle.

In the second half Sports dominated play but could no find a way past the organised defence. Sports got into some great positions and Callum Convey had the chance from a free-kick on the edge of the box to equalise. Substitutes Henry Rose and George Coombes also had chances that went just over the bar.

As the game wore on, Sports kept pushing for the equaliser but despite their best efforts they could not fashion any real quality shots on goal as the visitors continue to hang on making last ditch tackles and blocks to keep them out.