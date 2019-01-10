It seems to be a case of ‘anything you can do, I can do better’ as far as Ravi Shamsi and Greg Kaziboni are concerned.

Shamsi had been urged by Banbury United boss Mike Ford to stay on the tails of Kaziboni but now the on-loan Maidenhead United player is the top scorer at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

I told Ravi [Shamsi] before Saturday’s game that top players keep producing to stay in the side Puritans boss Mike Ford

Shamsi’s brace in the 6-1 mauling of Barwell took him on to 11 for the season, one ahead of Kaziboni who began Saturday’s goal spree. Giorgio Rasulo has nine and Steve Diggin is now on six.

The goals have been coming thick and fast recently with Shamsi coming up with the goods in the final third and his manager is delighted with his improved return.

Ford said: “I told Ravi [Shamsi] before Saturday’s game that top players keep producing to stay in the side.

“John Mills has gone and Steve Diggin was on the bench so it was down to Ravi to produce the goals to stay in the side.

“Ravi seems more mature now to how he sees the game but, ultimately, it’s what he does out there on the pitch and he’s in the team to score goals, which he’s now doing.

“Steve [Diggin] has now got six goals, Ravi [Shamsi] has 11 and Greg Kaziboni ten, so from where we were a couple of months ago, struggling to find a goal from anywhere, we’ve now got players scoring and we’re winning games but it all comes down to confidence.”