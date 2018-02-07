All too familiar for Ford following late equaliser

It was an all too familiar feeling for Banbury United boss Mike Ford.

Ben Wright came off the bench to deny United all three Evo-Stik Southern League points against Basingstoke Town.

The Puritans drew 1-1 with Basingstoke in Tuesday’s premier division clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Luke Carnell gave United the early lead but Wright cancelled that out in the closing stages.

Ford said: “I’ve been sat in that dressing room in many games this season, having seen us take the lead and then lose the game. It wasn’t ideal to take a point but we will, because we’ve lost too many games at home.

“It wasn’t a case of two dropped points in the end because Basingstoke dominated us for long periods in the second half. It was very difficult for us to defend against them and the elements but we did well up until the equaliser.

“We played some decent football in the first half but we didn’t attempt to control the game. Although we were the better team in the first half we didn’t have enough players on top of their game.

“We had too many below par performances and it looked as though we were hanging on for a 1-0 victory without any ambition to go and get the second goal. But the players never gave up and they’re disappointed they didn’t get the three points.”