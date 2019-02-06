All Saints’ affair sees Jeffers hit right note

Sean Jeffers struck the only goal of the game as Brackley Town booked their place in the final of the NFA Hillier Cup.

Kevin Wilkin’s side beat Brackley Town Saints 1-0 in Tuesday’s semi-final in a first ever meeting by the town’s top sides.

A bumper crowd of more than 300, all wearing red and white, were served up an open game of plentiful goal chances with Jeffers’ 50th minute effort the only one that counted to book a place in April’s final against the winners of the other semi-final in which AFC Rushden & Diamonds take on Cogenhoe United.

As the away team, the Vanarama National League North outfit wore all yellow and they dominated the final 20 minutes of the first half, camped in the UHLSport Hellenic League side’s half. Carl Baker’s effort was well saved by Ali Worby who touched it on to the bar and to safety in the closest either side came to the breakthrough.

But Jeffers struck five minutes after the restart, his deflected shot finding the net over a prostrate Worby before Baker was again thwarted by the woodwork. Twice Gordon Kille’s side came close to finding an equaliser, Chris Jordan was unable to turn in a low cross and Charlie Kille denied by Danny Lewis in the final minute of normal time, that being the closest his side came to forcing a penalty shoot-out.

The drama of penalties avoided, both sets of players and supporters can look forward to the coming months of National League North and Hellenic League action, not to mention further cup excitement all of which hold rich promise for both teams.