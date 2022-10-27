Action from Banbury United's 3-1 defeat at King's Lynn Town. Picture by Julie Hawkins

There haven’t been many tough runs of form since Whing became manager of the Puritans but, after losing 2-1 at Bracknell Town in the Emirates FA Cup, they have now lost two Vanarama National League North games in succession.

Banbury went down 2-1 at Spennymoor Town last weekend before losing 3-1 at leaders King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night.

But the United boss has been left scratching his head as to how all three games were left.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the last three results,” Whing said.

“We could and probably should have won at Bracknell where we should have had a stonewall penalty and we conceded from two set-pieces.

“We conceded from two set-pieces again on Saturday but we have had 16 shots away from home.

“King’s Lynn have National League players but we have carved them open at times.

“On Saturday, Spennymoor’s manager said we are the best team he has seen all season. I’m sick of hearing it and at King’s Lynn their chairman and manager said we were the best team we have played and, again, I am sick of hearing it when we are losing games of football.

“If we were getting carved open and we weren’t creating chances, I’d be worried.

“On Tuesday, we missed a penalty and hit the post and not scored when their goalkeeper is on the floor and you’re looking at the sky asking ‘what is going on?’

“It’s one of those moments. Our performances have been good and we have outplayed most teams we have been up against this season.

“We have to be better when it comes to defending set-pieces, we have to stand up to that.

“Unfortunately, we are just on the wrong end of these fine margins at the moment but it’s definitely nothing to worry about.”