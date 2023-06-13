Mark Jones insists there is no need for any panic as he gets to work on what he expects to be a complete rebuild of the Banbury United squad.

It’s been a hectic first week for the new Puritans boss with a number of last season’s squad, including the likes of Giorgio Rasulo, Henry Landers and Connor Roberts, deciding to leave the club while Jay Williams has joined local rivals Brackley Town.

But Jones, who has appointed experienced coach Danny Nicholls as his assistant-manager and former Aylesbury United boss Ben Williams as first-team coach, says he will be patient when it comes to player recruitment.

The process has already started with 20-year-old defender Jack Davies becoming Banbury’s first summer signing following his departure from Milton Keynes Dons.

Jack Davies, pictured with chairman Ronnie Johnson, has been confirmed as Banbury United's first summer signing. Picture courtesy of Banbury United FC

Jones knows there will be some nervousness amongst supporters after seeing those who helped Banbury gain promotion to and then ensure safety in the Vanarama National League North last season leave the club.

But he said: “I always knew it was going to be a bit of a rebuild but I think it will be even bigger than I first thought, to be honest.

“There is certainly a need to bring players into the club and that’s what I am focusing on at the moment. It’s going to be pretty much a whole new group. There is a lot of work to do.

“We would have liked to have kept some of the players from last year but it isn’t to be. For various reasons, players have decided to move on.

“The most important thing is to not panic. The supporters would have seen a lot of players leaving the club and the natural reaction is to start worrying a bit.

“But it’s important we hold our nerve and we have to make sure that when we bring players in, they are right for us.

“It would be easy to panic and start making signings to appease people and just get bodies through the door when they might not necessarily be the right players who can bring what you want.

“At this stage of the summer, you are seeing players keeping their options open and looking to see what will be happening.

“But I am not naive. I know players need to be brought into the club and myself and the coaching staff are working on that day-by-day.

“There will be signings announced this week and going forward but I want to reiterate that we have to hold our nerve.

“There are some players overvaluing themselves and I won’t pay over the odds for anyone.

“I have a budget to work to and I believe it’s competitive for the level but we have to use it wisely.

“I appreciate people want to see signings but there are times where you have to be patient and there will be a lot more movement in the next two or three weeks.”

Jones, meanwhile, believes he knows “what is required” as he bids to continue the good work done by Andy Whing before him.

Whing arrived at Banbury in his first managerial role and led them to a historic title win in the Southern League Premier Central in the 2021/22 campaign.

And, despite some struggles at times last season, the Puritans staved off any threat of relegation in what was their first-ever campaign in the National League North.

There was shock when Whing resigned as boss last month but, after a thorough interview process, the Puritans landed on Jones.

As he observes, he has had previous experience at Step 2 having managed at Oxford City and, more recently, Hemel Hempstead Town in the National League South.

And he believes he can use that to help Banbury establish themselves at the level.

“I went through the interview process with the club, which was quite thorough,” the new boss added.

“And since I have been announced as the manager it has been busy.

“I think the club really noticed the difference of moving up a level in terms of what you have to do off the pitch.

“But we are embracing that. We want to establish ourselves as a National League North club.

“They have had one season in there and I think a lot has been learned both on and off the field.