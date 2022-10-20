Action from Banbury United's 2-1 defeat at Bracknell Town in the FA Cup last weekend. Picture by Julie Hawkins

The Puritans lost 2-1 at the Southern League Premier South side who were then handed a plum home tie in the first round proper against Sky Bet League One side Ipswich Town.

Banbury had been fancied to book themselves a place in the first round for the third season in a row but boss Whing insisted there were “no excuses or grudges” after their defeat.

“We have done remarkably well in the last two-and-a-half to three seasons,” Whing said.

“With success, you are going to get days like last Saturday.

“It was one of those days where what could go wrong, did go wrong. They scored straight from a corner which doesn’t happen all the time.

“We got ourselves back into it and then we had two players come off with hamstring injuries before half-time so our backs were against the wall a bit.

“We had some great chances and they looked dangerous from set-pieces, which we knew about.

“They worked their socks off but we had loads of chances to go and win the game and it felt like things conspired against us.

Advertisement

“There’s no excuses or grudges, though. Bracknell fully deserved their win and we just couldn’t find that equaliser.

“It was one of those days and they happen sometimes.

“We learn from it. I know I have learned from it and sometimes you need these setbacks to move forward.

“That’s what we have done in the last couple of years and hopefully we can do it again.”

Advertisement