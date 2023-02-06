The Puritans conceded three second-half goals as the visitors picked up three crucial points in their fight to stay in the Vanarama National League North.

The defeat leaves Banbury in 13th place in the table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

And boss Whing said: “I am still trying to fathom what happened myself, to be honest.

Banbury United manager Andy Whing. Pictures by Peter Short

“I thought we were dominant in the first half, we kept the ball really well and we had a couple of decent chances.

“We had a golden chance just after half-time, which we missed but after that we deserved to lose.

“We got penned in, we were sloppy on the ball and the first goal was always going to be crucial and we gave the ball away and they have gone down the other end and scored.

“Then we have missed an open goal and it was just one of those days.

Action from Banbury United's defeat to Kettering Town

“But there were no complaints on our part.

“We had a young squad out there and we were very naive in the second half and a well-established National League North side beat us fair and square on the day.”

The Puritans are straight back into action tomorrow (Tuesday) night when they host Easington Sports in the quarter-finals of the Oxfordshire Senior Cup.

Whing is expecting to make a number of changes as he keeps one eye on Saturday’s huge Isuzu FA Trophy fifth-round clash with National League side Gateshead.

But tomorrow’s game should see the welcome return of influential skipper Giorgio Rasulo after suspension.

“I think we have got nine players out or unavailable for Tuesday because we can’t register any more for it because of when the game was originally due to be played,” Whing said.

“We had four players who were struggling at half-time on Saturday and we just needed to keep them on the pitch.

“We aren’t arrogant enough to just dismiss the game on Tuesday but our main focus is the massive one on Saturday and we will do all we can to protect the players.