Eddie Howe’s recalled Callum Wilson to his Newcastle United starting XI – at the expense of Alexander Isak.

Wilson starts tonight’s Premier League game against West Ham United at the London Stadium. The striker has scored 10 goals against the Hammers in 12 apperances for Newcastle and former club Bournemouth.

Joelinton also replaces Joe Willock – who was forced off after scoring against Manchester United at the weekend with a hamstring prolem – in the third-placed club’s starting XI.

Isak and Wilson are on the bench along with Anthony Gordon, who returned from an ankle injury on Sunday.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Willock, Anderson.

