New ladies football team near Banbury 'excited and buzzing' to kick off first season

A newly-formed ladies football team from a village near to Banbury are ‘excited and buzzing’ to get their first season underway.

The formation of Wroxton Ladies FC came after the sudden disbandment of another local football team last year, which left many of the players without a club.

Determined not to let their skills and hard work go to waste, several players banded together to form the Banbury area's newest ladies football team.

After speaking with Wroxton Sports FC chairman David Jarvis, he jumped at the chance to create the village’s first ever ladies football team – and Wroxton Ladies FC was born.

Wroxton Ladies FC have got off to a flying start, with some impressive pre-season victories.

Currently coached and managed by Clare Harman and assisted by Terri Fisher and Charlotte Cronin, the club proudly boasts that it is a team run by players for players.

Assistant manager Terri Fisher said: "We all have our own jobs to do; we all put in to the club and bring something to the game, and we all help out with the running of the team.

"It's a good opportunity for Wroxton because they have never had a ladies team before, and we are hoping to organise a Wildcats youth team in the future for 5–11-year-old players."

The club has already made an impression on the local circuit with a few impressive victories in pre-season friendlies and is entering the Summertown Stars FC tournament tomorrow (Saturday, June 17).

The ladies at Wroxton are hoping to turn Wroxton Sports FC into a chartered football team with sides for all ages.

Terri added: "We have a squad of about 21 players, but we are always looking for more as everyone has busy lives and can’t commit to playing all the time.

"It’s a really good, fun atmosphere, and we are really excited and nervous to start the league in September. We have continued training right through the break, and all the girls are buzzing for it.

"We don’t just play football together; we organise nights out every six weeks so that we maintain a strong bond between us all year round. We would like to thank everyone who has helped us this far, and a big thank you to our sponsors, SJB Hearing Company in Deddington, who have kindly supported us."The club welcomes players of all abilities and ages, from 16 upwards.

