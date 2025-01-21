Mixed feelings following Banbury United stalemate

Banbury and Bishop's Stortford couldn't be separated on Saturday. Photo: BUFC.

​Banbury United boss Simon Hollyhead took heart from making it four games unbeaten last weekend – but felt his side should have been celebrating a third win on the trot.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 0-0 draw with Bishop’s Stortford saw both sides carve out chances but unable to break the other down, with Hollyhead believing the openings created in the second-half should have been more fruitful for the Puritans.

But speaking to Puritans Radio after the game, he nevertheless felt there were plenty of positives to take from the performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was quite a tight game from which Bishop’s Stortford will probably feel they deserve something, but our players are really disappointed that the situations we created for ourselves in and around the penalty area didn’t lead to us winning the game.

“It’s been a couple of weeks since we played and we were irritated that we couldn’t play last weekend because we feel that we have got some momentum thanks to a couple of wins and a draw previously.

"A lot of teams would be happy with that but given the way things have shifted we’re a bit irritated that hasn’t turned into three wins in a row.

"Credit to the lads though because some of our recovery defending was very good. We’ve been a bit more aggressive at times in defending first and second phases, but I think we can see the desire there to defend, especially in the defensive transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in the second-half, as the game went on, it felt like there was only going to be one team to win the game.”

Banbury were due to have another attempt at playing Oxford United in the Oxfordshire Senior Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night, after this week’s Guardian had gone to press.

They’ll then travel to take on Bedford Town on Saturday, who sit in the play-off places and just three points off top spot, and who won 2-1 at St Ives Town last weekend after two previous straight defeats.

Banbury beat Bedford 2-0 at home back in October.