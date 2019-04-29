Milner steps aside as Giles takes over

After guiding Easington Sports to the UHLSport Hellenic League title, Ben Milner has stepped down as manager.

Matt Giles will step up to become the manager for the club’s first season in the premier division with

Milner said: “I’m very proud to have led this club out of this division for the first time in its history but when I returned to take over last season it wasn’t my intention to do it for years to come. After the disappointment of last season I was determined to put it right and get the club into the division it belongs.

“I feel the time is right for me to stand down and allow Matt Giles to take over. I’ve got my son’s football to consider plus the extra commitment will make things even more difficult to juggle things around.

“For various reasons I’d be missing too many games next season and as a manager that’s not acceptable.

“I’d like to thank the players for all their efforts, they deserve all the accolades they get. They have been superb for me this season and I’m confident that they’ll push on and be a success at the next level.

“These are exciting times for this club and although I’m stepping down from management I am still fully committed to Easington Sports and looking forward to helping the development side and first team continue to move forward as well as helping the club as a whole progress further in my role on the committee.”

Giles has had previous experience of Southern League football but more importantly fits in well with the club’s philosophy to bring through talented Banbury players.

Giles said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage this club, especially in these circumstances where extensive changes will not be required. Further commitment will be required in the premier division and this may see some small changes to the playing squad.”