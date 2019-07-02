Mills says he has unfinished business with the Puritans

John Mills has agreed to return for a second spell with Banbury United despite failing to impress during his first spell at the club.

The 29 year-old made his name at Didcot Town, scoring 79 goals for the Railwaymen in his two seasons before joining Hereford. Three seasons at Edgar Street saw the Mills score 140 goals as Hereford achieved three consecutive promotions by winning the Midland Football League Premier, Southern League Division One South & West and Southern League Premier Championships.

Mills joined National League South side Bath City in 2018 before joining the Puritans on loan in October. His spell at United saw him make seven starts and six substitute appearances without scoring.

On completion of his loan spell Mills joined Midland Football League Premier side Westfields, going on to score ten goals in 14 appearances for them.

United manager Mike Ford said: “I’d like to welcome John back to the club and hope his stay with us will be a successful one. John spent a couple of months with us last season in what was his least successful spell in his goal scoring career.

“But when you score over 200 goals in five seasons as he did you don’t become a spent force overnight and, at 29, it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down to get him back. I’m sure with all our support we will see the very best of John Mills.”

Mills added: “I feel like I’ve got unfinished business at Banbury and didn’t do myself or the club justice last season so I’m determined to put that right this time round and score plenty of goals. Promotion is the aim and I think it’s very much a realistic one this year with the current squad.”