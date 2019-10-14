Mills on the mark again but Tilt denies Puritans all three points

For the second week running, John Mills delivered for Banbury United but this time his goal only earned a solitary point but a well deserved one.

It came in Saturday’s 1-1 BetVictor Southern League draw at Stourbridge where Mills saw his second half opener cancelled out by Chay Tilt. In an entertaining and competitive encounter, a draw was probably the right result.

The first chance fell to United when Jaanai Gordon and Mills were foiled by last-ditch tackles following good work by Giorgio Rasulo. At the other end Jack Harding did well to touch Tilt’s shot past the post after Alex Nicholls had put the Stourbridge striker through.

United’s defence dealt with any threats and Harding never had another shot to save, as was the case for home keeper Charlie Price.

After the restart, Gordon put Mills away, Price did well to block his initial shot and then thwarted his follow-up. But United took the lead in the 49th minute when Gordon again put Mills away and he beat Price with a fierce shot.

Moments later, United should have doubled their advantage when Gordon again put Mills clear. His shot from the edge of the box came back off the upright to Gordon who, despite being on the ground found the back of the net only to be flagged offside.

Stourbridge worked hard to get back into the game and forced United back for long periods. United looked a threat on the break and went close to extending their lead when the ever-dangerous Gordon pushed the ball to Rasulo but his effort only found the side-netting.

Stourbridge got the equaliser in the 76th minute when the impressive Nicholls sent over a pin-point cross which found the unmarked Tilt and he let fly with a powerful drive which flew into the net.