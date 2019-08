Banbury United boss Mike Ford give his reaction after Tuesday's draw with Nuneaton.

Ricky Johnson grabbed a late equalier as the Puritans drew 1-1 with Nuneaton in Tuesday's BetVictor Southern League clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was pleased with a point against Nuneaton

Report and more reaction in this week's Banbury Guardian.