​Midfielder Giles signs for Puritans from Didcot Town

Harley Giles is now a Banbury United player.

​Giles started his career with Oxford United before embarking on his first taste of men’s football with Ardley United in the Hellenic League.

He quickly became captain despite being many years junior to his teammates, thus showcasing his leadership from a young age. His impressive performances earned him a move to Didcot Town for the 20/21 season.

Since joining for Railwaymen, he has been an important player for ex-Banbury United man and current Didcot Town manager, Jamie Heapy, as Giles made exactly 100 appearances for the club. During this time Giles saw promotion from step four to step three after defeating Ware 1-0 in the 2022/23 play-off final.

Giles has been pivotal for Didcot at step three so far this season but he also made a solo appearance for promotion-chasing Bath City in the County Cup in November.

Mark Jones, Banbury United manager, told the club’s official website: “I’m pleased that Harley has decided to join us. He was instrumental in Didcot’s promotion last season.

"As well as signing proven experienced players, we also like to give opportunities to young, talented, local players. Harley is a midfielder that is comfortable on the ball and hungry to prove himself at this level. My thanks to Jamie Heapy and Craig Adey for assisting with his signing.”

Giles stated upon signing, “I’m delighted to make the step up and sign for Banbury. I have been told many great things about the club and the fans from teammates and I can’t wait to get going!”

In other player news, Lee Henderson has left the club. Henderson has suffered persistent injuries since the start of the season and a joint decision was made to release him from his contract.

