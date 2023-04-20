‘Massive achievement’ as Puritans’ Step 2 status is now all-but assured

Andy Whing hailed a “massive achievement” as, barring a mathematical miracle, Banbury United secured their Step 2 status for another season on Tuesday night.

The Puritans bounced back from a 1-0 defeat at Bradford (Park Avenue) last weekend with a 1-1 draw against play-off chasing Alfreton Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

United looked on course for all three points when Ben Radcliffe put them in front with less than 20 minutes to go but Alfreton snatched an equaliser late on, courtesy of Jordan Thewlis.

But the point moved Banbury onto 53 for the season and they can now look forward to another campaign in the Vanarama National League North, after the hard work of volunteers to help bring their ground up to the required level paid off when they passed their ground grading earlier this week.

Volunteers have helped get Banbury United's new stand in place to ensure they met the ground criteria to remain in the National League North next season

“I thought we were absolutely fantastic,” Whing said as he reflected on the draw with Alfreton.

“I have been saying the same for the last five or six weeks, I don’t know how we’ve not won the game.

“Alfreton put you under pressure but they only had one scrappy chance and they scored from it.

“We had countless chances and didn’t take them but the performance deserved all three points.

“The players have been magnificent for us recently and I was just gutted we didn’t win the game.

“But, with the ground grading news this week and all the work the volunteers have put in, it’s been a good week for the club.

“It’s been a tough year but it’s a massive achievement from where we were two or three years ago to where we are now. To stay up with the injury problems we have had this season is great for us.”

Banbury now finish the season with a home clash against Spennymoor Town on Saturday and then a final-day trip to Scarborough Athletic - two teams who could yet secure a play-off place.

And Whing added: “I quite like that both teams have got something to play for. They will have to come out and try to win the game.

“That suits us and our record against the top teams has been brilliant in general.

“We are looking forward to the next two games with the shackles off a little bit.

“I thought the players played with a bit of freedom on Tuesday. We haven’t seen that for a while.