Making good progress but needs more improvement

With ten games gone, Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin is able to make an early assessment of his side’s progress.

Saints sit eighth in Vanarama National League North ahead of Saturday’s trip to lowly Curzon Ashton.

Wilkin said: “It’s been a similar start to last season, we’ve not yet hit the levels of consistency which we need to. There hasn’t been a lot of changes in the squad, the starting line-up is very similar to last season, we’re just lacking consistency.

“There have been small moments that have cost us again at both ends of the pitch. The competitive level in this division is getting higher every season, my squads know that and what they need to do.

“We’d have liked a few more points at this stage but it’s still very tight from top to bottom.

“The players have done fantastic for me so far with the levels they have set and I have to be sure if I bring anyone in that they are going to improve the squad. We’ve got a strong group here already.

“There was a loan player we considered bringing in but that won’t happen at the moment because the player in question is injured with his parent club. There are a couple of more loan options which we considered but the players in question look as though they will go to a higher level than us, if they don’t then we’ll have another look at them.”