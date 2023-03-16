The Saints went into the midweek clash with the title contenders having suffered a 3-1 loss at Curzon Ashton last weekend.
That was Brackley’s fourth defeat in five games - a run that has all-but ended any hopes of securing the sole automatic promotion place.
But, as they prepare to host struggling Blyth Spartans this weekend, the Saints remain well placed to secure a play-off spot.
And Johnson was left delighted with the response of his players on Tuesday.
“It was a very good performance,” the Brackley boss said.
“When you’re losing games, fingers get pointed but we were very good on Tuesday.
“We had a game plan and stuck to it from the first minute to the last.
“We probably could have won the game in the end but you have to respect sides like King’s Lynn.
“We’d lost four out of five but, in general, the performances had been there.
“We let ourselves down against Leamington (in a 2-1 home defeat) but Tuesday was big for us to put on a performance.
“It’s something to build on. We have got nine games now to see where we end up.
“People will take points off each other and points will be dropped but we have just got to do what we’ve got to do.”
Johnson, however, is bracing himself for bad news on the fitness of influential captain Gareth Dean.
The Saints skipper was withdrawn during the second half of the loss at Curzon and is set to have a scan on his quad at the end of this week.
And Johnson is fearful Dean won’t play again this season.
“It doesn’t look great,” he added.
“We’re not sure whether it’s going to be the season done for him, it looks that way but he’s due to go for a scan at the end of this week.
“We are actively looking to see if we can bolster the squad in that area.
“It’s a massive blow for me, the team and the club. He has been a stalwart for me since I came in and he will be sorely missed.”