Lowe strikes to make it two out of two for Brackley

Matt Lowe grabbed the only goal of the game as Brackley Town secured a 1-0 success at Alfreton Town

Brackley Town have made it two wins out of two in the Vanarama National League North.

After both clubs' original fixtures were postponed due to Covid-19 issues in their opponents' camps, the Sainst arranged to bring forward their trip to Alfreton this weekend.

And it proved fruitful for Kevin Wilkin and his team as they followed up their opening-day success at Chorley with another victory on the road.

A fiercely fought first half with chances a rarity gave way to a more open second period that saw Brackley take the lead on 48 minutes as Matt Lowe fired in a shot from 25 yards after good work by Shep Murombedzi, Lowe’s effort dipping to find the top corner.

Alfreton’s Bobby Johnson twice threatened from distance, first volleying just too high and then bringing a fine save from Danny Lewis.

On 58 minutes Twariq Yusuf was sent off for a second yellow card but the 10-man Saints remained the more likely to score with Lowe and Lee Ndlovu always a threat.

The Reds went closest to an equaliser as a corner kick evaded everybody flashing across the face of goal and Saints almost doubled the lead as Lowe’s free-kick was just over.

The win marks a strong start to the new season and Wilkin said: “Two clean sheets are a bonus and the players have put in another strong all-round team performance today.

"Matt struck his goal well to get us in front, we went down to 10 men but were strong enough to continue to create the better chances and see out the win that gives us a better start to a campaign than we have had for several seasons.

"It was a tough game and looking at the fixture list we know there are more tough matches coming up but it is pleasing to get two early wins.”