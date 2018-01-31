Wise heads Puritans into the last four of the cup

Banbury United eased into the last four of the Oxon Senior Cup but not before a scare at Easington Sports.

Goals from Ricky Johnson and Charlie Wise saw the Puritans come from behind to win 2-1 at Addison Road in Tuesday’s quarter-final tie.

The UHLSport Hellenic League side took an 11th minute lead when a Joe Eyre’s cross was headed home by Callum Convey.

United went close when Conor McDonagh burst through and his shot from a tight angle beat keeper Adam Rimmer but was hacked off the line by Connor Grant. The Evo-Stik Southern League side equalised in the 20th minute when a free-kick was headed home by Johnson from the edge of the six-yard box.

Back on level terms, United went on to have the better of the remainder of the first half. Jack Finch shot over from 12 yards and a free-kick by Winters was headed home by Johnson but was ruled out for offside.

United got their noses in front a minute before the interval when a corner was returned into the centre by Johnson and Wise headed home from close range.

The second half saw United have much the better of proceedings with keeper Jack Harding not being required to make any saves of note. But missed chances, good defending and some sound keeping from Rimmer kept the visitors at bay.

Ardley United were beaten 3-1 by Oxford United in their rearranged quarter-final tie.

Oxford keeper Niall Clayton made a couple of good saves from Greg Hackett before the visitors broke the second half deadlock through substitute Ryan Brooks. Oxford soon doubled their advantage through Brooks but Hackett reduced the arrears late on only for Owen James to grab Oxford’s third goal in stoppage-time.