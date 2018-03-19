Stidder on mark to book Sports’ spot

A solitary goal from the returning Andrew Stidder booked Easington Sports their place in the next round of the Bluefin Sport Challenge Cup.

Sports beat Moreton Rangers 1-0 at London Road where the UHLSport Hellenic League division one west side just about had over their division two west hosts.

In difficult conditions, both sides struggled to create clear cut chances but Sports were relieved to get the game in with a busy period coming up.

Stidder struck in the third minute when Joe Eyre sprung the offside trap and crossed for Stidder who showed good control with his right foot before smashing an unstoppable shot past the keeper with his left foot.

That proved to be the decisive goal in the game with the home side rarely threatening Sports keeper Adam Rimmer throughout the 90 minutes.

It was a poor game and neither side looked to dominate the contest although Sports were allowed to control the possession as the home side looked content to defend the edge of their own box.

Manager Ben Milner said: “It was good to get the game in and it was pleasing to get the result. We can now look forward to pushing on in the cup and the league.”

The only downside to the game for Milner was the injury to striker Reece Bayliss. After coming off the bench, the young striker injured his knee and had to come off straight away.

Ardley United took another step towards the division one west title with a 4-0 victory at Headington Amateurs.

Billy Gillett completed a hat-trick for the long-time leaders while Drew Boyd netted the other goal for the visitors.