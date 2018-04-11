Sports see off the champions but face a tough task

Easington Sports entertain Kidlington Reserves tonight (Thursday) on the back of an excellent victory over the newly-crowned UHLSport Hellenic League champions.

Ben Milner’s side bounced back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Pewsey Vale to beat Ardley United 4-2 in Tuesday’s Division One West clash at Addison Road.

Sports still face a huge task to get back into promotion contention and they will have to win every one of their four games in hand to draw level on points with second-placed Shrivenham.

Goals from Joe Eyre, Callum Convey, Reece Bayliss and player-manager Ben Milner sealed a game largely controlled by the home side.

Eyre was denied by Daniel Leggett’s last ditch challenge before the Sports winger broke the deadlock from the edge of the box. Sports soon doubled their lead when James Lambert was pushed over in the box and Convey converted the ensuing spot-kick.

Ardley were caught again when Bayliss capitalised on a misplaced pass and finished calmly. Adam Rimmer tipped a shot from Troy Bryan around the post before the break.

Bryan reduced the arrears after the restart before Milner brought himself on and capitalised on a defensive mix-up to restore his side’s three-goal advantage. Former Sports striker Alex Feaver also came off the bench to pull another goal back late on but Sports already had the three points in the bag.

Brackley Town Saints lost by a solitary goal at Ascot United in Tuesday’s premier division clash.