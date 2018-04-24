Sports must win final game to get promotion

Easington Sports must make it seven wins on the spin in their final game to gain promotion.

Ben Milner’s side entertain Letcombe in Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash knowing only a victory will be enough to pip Shrivenham to the runners-up spot.

Ardley United have long since been crowned Division One West champions but Sports have had to make up ground during a hectic schedule, winning six games on the spin, the latest coming on Monday at Cheltenham Saracens. Sports won 5-2 and the three points were all but in the bag by the midway point with the visitors leading 5-0.

Player-manager Milner, who came off the bench to bag the last minute winner against Pewsey Vale on Saturday, gave Sports the early lead. Reece Bayliss increased Sports’ advantage before two goals in quick succession from Josh Rose and Mike Spaull all but ended the contest.

Bayless bagged his second goal before the break and that was the job done. Saracens pulled a couple of goals back in the second half but there was never any danger of Sports letting the three points slip.

Promotion rivals Shrivenham did all they could do by beating North Leigh by a solitary goal but a victory over Letcombe will be enough to see Sports pip the Wiltshire outfit on goal difference.