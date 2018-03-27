Sports go out after giving a good account

Easington Sports bowed out of the Bluefin Sport Challenge Cup at UHLSport Hellenic League premier division side Windsor.

The Division One West side lost 4-1 in Saturday’s quarter-final at Windsor who won it with three late goals, one from the penalty spot. Former Fulham striker Barry Hayles proved the difference up front for Windsor.

The home side struggled to contend with Sports’ high pressing game in the first half. The visitors also had good spells of possession without creating any clear cut chances and against the run of play Windsor took the lead.

Sports failed to deal with a long ball over the top and Matty Woods ran through to beat Adam Rimmer.

The second half started in similar fashion and Windsor were unable to contain the Sports’ fluid front three. Sports deservedly drew level when Andrew Stidder’s cross was only cleared to Charlie Hill on the edge of the box who hit a half-volley into the roof of the net.

Both sides could have won it and Sports had a penalty appeal waved away before Nadir Shafi restored Windsor’s lead. With Sports pressing for an equaliser, Windsor got a penalty which Kieran Knight 80 converted and Matt Stockill added a fourth goal late on.