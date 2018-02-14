Sports get back on track with big win

Easington Sports entertain Cirencester Town Development on Saturday after getting back to winning ways in the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Ben Milner’s side thumped Woodstock Town 8-2 in Tuesday’s Division One West clash at Addison Road.

Sports opened the scoring when Joe Eyre’s shot was saved by the keeper but he picked the ball up at the second attempt and gave away a free-kick. Quick thinking from Charlie Hill saw him set up Reece Bayliss to tap into an open goal.

Woodstock responded well but Sports doubled their lead when Eyre netted from a rebound. Hill and Bayliss combined well for Mike Spaull to net with half volley.

The game was all but over by halftime following a flurry of goals. Hill stabbed home the fourth goal and Callum Convey coolly converted a penalty after Bayliss was brought down in the box. Woodstock reduced the arrears through a penalty.

After the restart, Spaull grabbed his second goal, converting a cross from Bayliss and Eyre scored a fine individual goal on the hour mark. Woodstock pulled another goal back before Andrew Stidder finished the scoring off, deflecting a shot from Eyre into the net.