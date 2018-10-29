Spaull puts Sports into next round

Mike Spaull hit the only goal of the game as Easington Sports eased into the third round of the Oxon Senior Cup.

Sports won 1-0 at Woodcote Stoke Row in Saturday’s second round tie.

The UHLSport Hellenic League Division One title contenders were made to battle hard by the Thames Valley League outfit.

In the first half, Henry Rose saw a flick header go just past the post and Joe Eyre shot over as the visitors dominated.

The crucial goal came from a well-worked team after a bright start to the second half. A corner was half-cleared and Rose showed good strength and endeavour to pick out Spaull at the far post and he shot across the keeper into the far corner of the net.

Eyre had two half chances to extend the lead while Niall Higgins also had two long range efforts that whistled over the bar.

Cropredy bowed out following a 7-0 hammering at Clanfield 85.

In an amazing extra-time period, the UHLSport Hellenic League Division One West side hit all seven goals.

The Oxon Senior League leaders had chances in normal time. Gavin Connor blazed over and Jack Welch’s half-volley from 30 yards was tipped around the post.

After the restart, Dan Reeves rattled the bar with a free-kick before the tie went to extra-time and was over in the first few minutes of the first period. Nathan Kimber hit a great strike from 25 yards into the bottom corner and that opened the floodgates.

Jozef Fullerton doubled Clanfield’s lead and skipper Adam Pendall got his first goal of the season. Fullerton converted a penalty before Karl Roberts headed a fifth goal and Pendall struck again to make it six.

In the final minute of the second period, Fullerton completed his hat-trick when tapping home at the far post.