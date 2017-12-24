Eyre on target but Sports have to settle for a point

Easington Sports manager Ben Milner had to be content with a solitary point from his first UHLSport Hellenic League game in charge of Easington Sports.

Joe Eyre gave Sports the early lead in Saturday’s Division One West 1-1 draw with Shrivenham but new signing Lewis Petrie earned the visitors a point at Addison Road. Sports had enough chances in both halves to make the points safe but it took a couple of smart saves late on from Adam Rimmer to deny Shrivenham all three.

Sport took an early lead when Nat Lewars released Eyre who raced clear to beat the advancing Connor Johns. Twice more Eyre broke away but each time Shrivenham managed to clear their lines.

Lee Brown shot wide at the other end before Lewars again released Eyre who shot wide from a tight angle. Lewars saw an overhead kick clear the bar as Sports looked for the crucial second goal.

After the restart Mike Spaull’s low drive was scrambled clear after more good approach play from Eyre but Shrivenham equalised when Danny Hale’s deep cross was headed home by Petrie at the far post.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second half. Shrivenham went close when Brown was denied by a point-blank save from Rimmer while Hale shot wide.

Rimmer produced a finger-tip save to turn Jamie Prictor’s shot around the post while Josh Rose sent Eyre away and his low cross ended with substitute George Combes being denied by Johns.