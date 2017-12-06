Eyre bags brace as Sports extend winning run

Easington Sports took another big step towards promotion in the UHLSport Hellenic League by making eight wins on the spin in all competitions.

Under the guidance of Matt Giles following Darren Beckett’s decision to step down as manager, Sports completed the double over Headington Amateurs in Tuesday’s Division One West clash. Joe Eyre bagged both goals at Addison Road where Sports ran out 2-1 winners.

Sports got off to the perfect start when Eyre outpaced his marker to beat Harry Jenkins at his near post. Sports went close when Nathaniel Lewars was denied by Jenkins before lobbing the advancing keeper but seeing the ball go agonising wide of the far post.

Amateurs equalised after the restart but Giles made formation changes, with Lewis Travers and the impressive Charlie Hill pressing higher up the pitch. Josh Rose hit the post from a free-kick and Jenkins tipped over another shot from Lewars.

Sports won it when Eyre raced away from the Amateurs defence and, before Jenkins had time to set himself, the winger struck a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Sports survived another late scare after Headington hit the bar but they held on to take all three points.

Following Beckett’s decision to step down due to family commitments, Ben Milner will take charge for the remainder of the campaign with Giles reverting to assistant manager, starting with Saturday’s clash with Woodstock Town at Addison Road.