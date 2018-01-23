Eyre bags a brace as Sports cruise into the next round

Easington Sports will face Moreton Rangers in the next round of the UHLSport Blufin Sport Challenge Cup.

Ben Milner’s side got back to winning ways with a good team performance at high flying Penn & Tylers to emerge 4-2 victors in Saturday’s second round tie.

Sports were the fastest out of the blocks thanks to a fine solo goal from Joe Eyre. Charlie Hill threaded a pass for Eyre to run onto before driving an unstoppable shot across the keeper into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the area.

In almost a repeat move, Sports doubled their advantage when Eyre again managed to get to the goal line. He smashed a pass low drive towards the near post which was deflected in by a defender.

Stidder and Eyre enjoyed lots of space out wide against the hosts’ 3-5-2 formation. But Sports conceded a sloppy goal through George Weller which heralded some pressure.

Convey restored his side’s two-goal advantage after a defender cleared the ball on to the post and rolled across the line for the top scorer to apply the final touch. But Sports conceded again before halftime through Adam Harman which put the tie back in the balance.

Sports went on to produce a super second half performance, keeping the ball well and stretching the home defence. Stidder restored his side’s two-goal cushion, netting from close range after the keeper pulled off a terrific save from Hill’s initial header.

Sports are without a game this weekend but are in Oxon Senior Cup action on Tuesday when they entertain Banbury United.

The quarter-final tie kicks-off at 7.30pm at Addison Road where Sports will be hoping to make it third time lucky, having been beaten 5-0 in 1980 and 3-0 in 2010 by the Puritans. But the Evo-Stik Southern League outfit will be firm favourites to go through to the last four again.

Division One West leaders Ardley United travel to Shrivenham on Saturday.