Convey bags a brace to get Sports back into the race

Callum Convey bagged a brace as Easington Sports got their UHLSport Hellenic League promotion push back on track.

Sports picked up three points at fellow Division One West promotion hopefuls Cirencester Town Academy.

Sports made a poor start to the game and took some time to adjust to the state-of-the-art 3G pitch at the Corinium Stadium. In a surprisingly scrappy game given the excellent surface, Sports played their way back into it and a change of formation proved pivotal in the first half.

Sports eventually took the lead from the penalty spot. Conor Grant combined well with Joe Eyre who was fouled in the box by a desperate challenge and Convey stepped up to place the ball low into the bottom corner of the net.

Convey had a chance when he cut inside from the left but his shot was well saved while Eyre had a cut-back intercepted after it looked as though he had set up Reece Bayliss for a tap-in. Adam Rimmer also made two good stops before the end of the half to protect his side’s advantage at halftime.

Sports made a much better start to the second half and had some good spells of possession. Cirencester preferred a more direct approach which suited Sports and the visitors defended well.

Sports doubled their advantage with a great solo goal from Mike Spaull almost out of nothing. Spaull cut in from the right, drifted past two defenders and then shot across the keeper to score via the far upright.

Sports looked comfortable but Rimmer was caught out of position by Regan Cook with a looping effort from the angle of the box.

Cirencester pushed for an equaliser so manager Ben Milner brought on Andrew Stidder and James Montague. Sports continued to defend well before Milner introduced himself.

In stoppage-time, Milner flicked on a clearance for Convey to outpace the Cirencester defence before slotting home to give Sports some breathing space.