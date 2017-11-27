Beckett looking to make cup progress

Manager Darren Beckett will be looking for Easington Sports to make it sevens wins on the spin and book their place in the next round of the Oxon Senior Cup.

Sports go into Saturday’s third round tie at Chalgrove Cavaliers with back-to-back UHLSport Hellenic League victories. Sports recovered from a poor start to secure a 2-1 victory at Letcombe in Saturday’s Division One West clash.

Despite creating a couple of chances, it was Letcombe who took the lead after Sports switched off to concede a sloppy goal by Alexandre Fragata. But Andrew Stidder equalised after he ran on to a ball over the top, he lobbed the ball over the keeper and into the empty net but had to be replaced straight away after pulling a hamstring.

Sports finished the half in control and had further half chances to extend their lead.

Sports started the second half much better than the first and dominated the opening period. Sports took the lead when Mike Spaull released Antoni Torres down the right and he showed great pace and composure to cut inside from the edge of the box before beating the keeper into the bottom corner of the net via the upright.

Letcombe then finished the half much stronger and started to pass the ball much better, putting real pressure on the Sports’ defence. Letcombe hit the bar late on but Sports held on for all three points.