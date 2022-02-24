Leaders Banbury United take on high-flying Peterborough Sports after two-week break

A goalmouth scramble in Banbury United's last game against Leiston (Picture by Julie Hawkins)

After their two-week break from competitive action, league leaders Banbury United resume their quest for the title hosting fellow promotion chasers Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

Then in another tough game on March 5, Andy Whing’s side travel to Rushall Olympic, whose 4-1 win over NeedhamMarket at the weekend, when most games in the division were postponed, has lifted them into second spot.

Banbury’s lead at the top of the Southern League Premier Central Division has been cut to 14 points, having a total of 77 from their 31 games.

Their amazing record comprises 24 wins, five draws and just two defeats.

Rushall Olympic are on 63 points with a game in hand while third-placed Coalville Town on 60 still have two extra games to catch-up.

Peterborough Sports, in fourth, have three games in hand over the Puritans, but are a huge 23 points behind.

The final team in the play-off zone, AFC Rushden & Diamonds have 49 points from 29 games.

Sports have enjoyed just two league wins in seven starts so far in 2022, beating both Tamworth and, most recently Coalville, both 2-0.

Last weekend’s game at home to Bromsgrove Sporting was called off.