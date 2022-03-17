Leaders Banbury United resume campaign at home to Hednesford

Jack Stevens scoring for Banbury in their 2-1 win at Rushall Olympic last time out before their two-week break Picture by Julie Hawkins

Refreshed after their break from the action, league leaders Banbury entertain tenth-placed Hednesford Town on Saturday.

Andy Whing’s men won 3-2 in the reverse fixture in December and will be hoping for another positive result to keep up their fantastic title challenge which sees them clear at the top of the Southern League Premier Division Central.

In their absence, Banbury’s lead has been cut to 17 points, as they sit with 83 points from their 33 games, after just two defeats and five draws all season.

Coalville Town are second on 66 with two games in hand and Rushall Olympic - who the Puritans beat 2-1 last time out on March 5, are third on 63 points.

Saturday’s visitors Hednesford ended a run of five league games without a win when they beat second-from- bottom Lowestoft Town 1-0 at the weekend. But, as with every fixture this season, Banbury will take nothing for granted.