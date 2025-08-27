Langmead ‘trusts’ Banbury squad ahead of FA Cup trip to Step 5 Mangotsfield​

James Alabi was all smiles after his late winner against Stourbridge (Picture: BUFC)

​Banbury United boss Kelvin Langmead does not want to be on the end of any FA Cup shock headlines this weekend.

​The Puritans are in first qualifying round action and make the trip to Hellenic League Premier Division side Mangotsfield.

It is Step 5 hosting Step 3 and Banbury are strong favourites to progress, although Langmead is well aware things are not always that straight forward – but he also says he ‘trusts’ his squad to go out and get the job done.

"I won't be taking this game lightly, and neither will the lads,” Langmead told Puritans Radio.

"I have been on the wrong end of some of those headlines over the years and it is not nice.

"It is all about how we approach it and with that dressing I know I can trust them that they will go about things right.

"I know they won't be thinking it will be an easy ride because these are tricky games, and if we don't approach it right we will get turned over. But I trust this group to prepare properly."

Banbury will go into the game in great heart, having stretched their unbeaten Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central run to five matches with a dramatic last-gasp 3-2 win over Stourbridge on Monday.

The Puritans led twice through Reece Styche strikes, but were pegged back on both occasions, and it looked like ending in a draw until James Alabi netted a dramatic winner four minutes into stoppage time.

"It is a fantastic feeling to win the game in the way that we did," said Langmead.

"That's why we are in it, for those moments, the last-minute winners.

"But with two or three minutes to go, my team talk at the end of the game would have been very different.

"I was disappointed with the manner of the second goal we conceded, but credit to the boys for digging in and showing resilience and character."

On Saturday, Banbury drew 2-2 at Royston Town, with Styche again scoring twice.