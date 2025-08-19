Langmead takes positives despite scrappy draw

Kelvin Langmead felt it was a worthy point on the board. Photo: BUFC.

​Banbury United boss Kelvin Langmead praised his side’s fight and resilience as they drew 1-1 at home to Leiston on Saturday.

​Joao Rangel had put Leiston in front 20 minutes in but Reece Styche levelled things up less than three minutes later.

And although the Puritans didn’t quite have enough to get all three points, Langmead was keen to take the positives from a game that he felt wasn’t the easiest on the eye.

He said: “It was scrappy and not a pretty watch. There wasn’t a huge amount of quality but it was a very step three-type of game and it’s going to be like that at times where you have to dig in, scrap and fight.

"I felt we dominated the second-half but Leiston are always a threat as they’ve got good players, but we didn’t quite have that clinical edge to put the ball in the back of the net.

"It was good to score quickly after they had taken the lead and you can’t underestimate that, when you have to dig in and be resilient when the game’s not going how you want it to go, rather than being unable to get a foothold.

"We’ve got a good bit of fight and resilience about us which is going to be good going through the season.

"Would we have like more points at this stage? Yes, but you never turn your nose up at a point and it’s three games undefeated.”

United have had a free midweek and will return to action with a double-header over the Bank Holiday.

First, they will go to Royston Town on Saturday before welcoming Stourbridge two days later with a 3pm start.

Langmead added: “We’ll have a heavier training session on Tuesday than Thursday but we have a fairly small squad so it’s about managing the load as well.

"A lot of lads have played three sets of 90 minutes so far so it’s about making sure they’re OK. The Saturday/Monday games are a very quick turnaround and very tough for any group of players, so we’ll look at lots of different scenarios.”