Lane and Murphy put the Brakes on Saints in early setback

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin had no complaints following an early season setback for his side in Vanarama National League North.

Saints lost 2-0 in Tuesday’s clash at Leamington where a goal in each half from Jack Lane and Jordan Murphy settled the issue. So it’s a win and a defeat so far for Saints following the opening day victory over Alfreton Town but already Wilkin is concerned about his side’s threat in the final third.

Over the two games so far we have lacked the cutting edge in the final third Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “Credit to Leamington who made it difficult for us and deserved the win. Over the two games so far we have lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

“For all the possession we’ve had we just haven’t worked the goalkeepers anywhere near enough. Leamington did that and they take the points from it.

“From a goal scoring point of view I’ve got to address that and do something about it. That is what we will be working on.”

A disjointed first period sprung into life when Leamington went ahead in the 16th minute with their only attack of the first half. Jack Edwards won a header and Lane headed past Danny Lewis.

Saints hit back finding some cohesion, Shane Byrne testing keeper Jake Weaver and the visitors enjoyed the better of the period up until the break.

The second half opened with Saints coming closest to an equaliser after good work by Carl Baker, Weaver saving well on his goal-line from the ensuing corner kick. But the Brakes increased their lead in the 71st minute when Murphy cut in from the right to finish low to Lewis’ left hand post.

The home side had chances to add further goals as the visitors laboured despite enjoying plenty of possession.