Knight completes hat-trick as Saints secure third place

Brackley Town Saints gave Gordon Kille the perfect end to his time as manager.

Ryan Knight completed a hat-trick as Saints beat Lydney Town 4-0 in Monday’s final UHLSport Hellenic League fixture. The result means Saints finish an excellent third in the premier division which they led for long periods this season.

Saints took the early lead when Lewis Baldwin’s free-kick was headed down by Ollie Goddard to Knight who swivelled and struck his 25th goal of the season.

George Ball’s 30 yard shot was saved by the keeper and from another Baldwin free-kick Goddard headed down for Knight but he was thwarted by a last ditch tackle.

Saints doubled their lead when a good passing move ended with Baldwin splitting the defence with a pin-point pass to Ball whose excellent cross was tapped home by Knight.

Lydney had several chances after the restart before Knight completed his hat-trick, calmly slotting past the keeper when finding himself in a one-on-one situation. Moments later Charlie Kille volleyed straight at the keeper before Ball took advantage of Lydney committing players in attack to round it off.

Lydney created a couple of late half chances but a combination of good defending and poor finishing stopped the visitors from reducing the arrears.