Knight at the double for Saints

Brackley Town Saints bounced back to winning ways in the uhlsport Hellenic League.

Ryan Knight scored twice as Chris Hurley’s side won 4-1 at Brimscombe & Thrupp in Saturday’s Premier Division clash.

James Campbell went close with a 30 yard strike that drifted just wide, at the other end Dean March’s looping header from a corner landed on top of the bar. Saints broke the deadlock when Harry Brock combined well down the left channel and worked the ball to Alex Stott who crossed for Lewis Gabbidon to head home at the far post.

Saints doubled their lead just before the break when Matt Hammond released Knight who drew the keeper and slammed the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Saints were caught cold by an excellent goal after the restart when Jamie Bremner found Ed Major beat Matt Crowther.

Saints restored their two-goal advantage when James Hammond beat three defenders in the box before squaring the ball to Matt Hammond who coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

Stott’s goal bound effort was hacked off the line while the dangerous Major smashed a shot against the outside of the post. As Brimscombe chased the game Saints always looked a threat going forward.

Matt Hammond and James Hammond combined on the right, the cross found Knight on the left side of the box and his volley flew under Joe Wright and into the net.

In added-time, Elliot Green’s shot was parried by Crowther with the follow up shot blasted high and wide.